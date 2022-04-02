Apr. 2, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early will become partly cloudy later at night. Low near 40F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.