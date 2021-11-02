Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.