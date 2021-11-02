 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 2, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. There is a 47% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics