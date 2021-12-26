This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Monday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. 54 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Dec. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
