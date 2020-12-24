 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2020 in Wytheville, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 12:00 AM EST until THU 4:00 PM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

