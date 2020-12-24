Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 17 degrees. The area will see heavy rain today. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 98% chance of rain. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from THU 12:00 AM EST until THU 4:00 PM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 24, 2020 in Wytheville, VA
