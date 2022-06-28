For the drive home in Wytheville: Mostly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
