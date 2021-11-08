Wytheville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wytheville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Nov. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
