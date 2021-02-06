The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 6:00 PM EST until SUN 12:00 PM EST. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wytheville today. It should reach a nippy 38 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 deg…
This evening in Wytheville: Snow likely. Low 29F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches. Temperatures…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wytheville today. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degre…
Wytheville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 35 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. M…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Saturday. It looks to reach a nippy 41 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 …
It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 29 though it will feel much colder at 13.93. 19 degrees is today…
Wytheville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
For the drive home in Wytheville: Overcast. Low 23F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. It might be a good d…
For the drive home in Wytheville: Rain and freezing rain in the evening will give way to snow showers late. Low 31F. Winds light and variable.…
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 26F. Winds W at 10 to 15 m…