Wytheville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
