 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 43 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics