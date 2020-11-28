Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 28, 2020 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 55 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.