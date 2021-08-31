The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wytheville community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from TUE 2:00 PM EDT until THU 12:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
