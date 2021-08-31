 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wytheville community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 79 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 6 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch from TUE 2:00 PM EDT until THU 12:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

