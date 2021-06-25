Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Wytheville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.