 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Jun. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 57F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Wytheville area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics