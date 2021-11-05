Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Mainly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.