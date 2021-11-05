Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Mainly cloudy. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Nov. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
