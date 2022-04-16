For the drive home in Wytheville: Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a shower throughout the evening. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Sunday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 60 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
A poll found 1 in 3 Americans said they were affected by some kind of extreme weather in the last 2 years and they see the climate crisis as a threat.
