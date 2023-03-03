Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from FRI 7:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
