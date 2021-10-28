Oct. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Rain. Low 52F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall possibly over one inch. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Wytheville area. It should reach a brisk 58 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 71% chance of rain. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.