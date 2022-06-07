Jun. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. 63 degrees is tomorrow's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.