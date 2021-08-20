 Skip to main content
Aug. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

