This evening in Wytheville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Aug. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Wytheville. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Don't leave …
The Wytheville area can expect a hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today.…
This evening in Wytheville: Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 67F. Wi…
Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees toda…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a mild 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 d…
Wytheville's evening forecast: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tom…
For the drive home in Wytheville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.…
The remnants of Fred spread intense rain across much of the Southeast on Tuesday, leading to localized flooding, especially in the southern Appalachians.
The Wytheville area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. There is a 30% chance of rain in…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. There is a…