Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 64 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the West.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 23, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
Lightning can travel from cloud to cloud, within the same cloud, or between the cloud and ground.
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.