This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 41F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 60 degrees. 36 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
May. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville