Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Mostly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index Monday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
