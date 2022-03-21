Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Partly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 67 degrees. 52 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.