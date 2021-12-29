Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.