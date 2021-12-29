Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 52F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. A 47-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 54% chance of rain. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Dec. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 53 degrees today…
This evening in Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Lo…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wytheville area. It should reach a chilly 58 degrees. 50 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy ski…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a cool 59 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Partly clo…
This evening in Wytheville: Mostly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rai…
Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. It sh…
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 41F. Winds light and variabl…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It looks to reach a moderate 60 degrees. 41 degrees is today's low. We will see …
Certain instruments on weather satellites can see the increased illumination of cities and towns during Christmas and Ramadan.
Wytheville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 61 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees t…