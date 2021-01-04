 Skip to main content
Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wytheville tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 31% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

