This evening in Wytheville: Cloudy in the evening, then off and on rain showers after midnight. Low 57F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 56% chance of rain. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
May. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
