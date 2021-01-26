Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 36% chance of rain. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at mph. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 26, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
