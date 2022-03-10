Mar. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: A few clouds. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a pleasant 62 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.