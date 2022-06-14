Jun. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: A few clouds from time to time. Low near 70F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, Wytheville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 33% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.