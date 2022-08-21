The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wytheville community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 63% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
