Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wytheville community. It looks like it will be a pleasant 76 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 63% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.