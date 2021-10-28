Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 28, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a crisp 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 52 degrees today. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.