Jun. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Wytheville. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.