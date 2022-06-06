This evening in Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low around 60F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Wytheville. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 74 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
While tools like AI open up new possibilities for better weather forecasts, many parts of the job are handled more skillfully by experienced people.
