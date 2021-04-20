Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.