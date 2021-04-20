Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 20, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a mild 69 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 45 degrees tod…
Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. We'…
Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a comfortable 70 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees.…
For the drive home in Wytheville: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the …
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Cloudy early with partial clearing expected late. Low 39F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, tempe…
For the drive home in Wytheville: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low near 45F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. T…
Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 61 degrees. We'll see a low temper…
A number of states were hit with severe weather, including damaging and deadly tornado-warned storms, over the weekend.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. We will s…
For the drive home in Wytheville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. A stray shower or thundersto…