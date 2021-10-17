Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 17, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wytheville area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.