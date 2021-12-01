Dec. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

For the drive home in Wytheville: A few clouds. Low 42F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Wytheville area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.