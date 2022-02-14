For the drive home in Wytheville: A mostly clear sky. Low 18F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Feb. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a cool 50 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Wytheville c…
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the W…
Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 60 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We will see …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 42 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted…
For the drive home in Wytheville: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It s…
Wytheville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a brisk 47 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on th…
This evening's outlook for Wytheville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 18F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Temperatures will be just above fre…
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: A few clouds. Low near 25F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wyt…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wytheville today. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 18 degrees t…
The National Science Foundation awarded a $12.8 million grant for the design of a full-scale testing facility capable of producing winds of 200 mph.