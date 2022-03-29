Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wytheville area. It should reach a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.