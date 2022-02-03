Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 48 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.