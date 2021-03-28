Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Wytheville's evening forecast: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Looking ahead, Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a cool 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 12 mph. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.