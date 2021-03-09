Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
