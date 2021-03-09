Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Tuesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the West. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.