Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.