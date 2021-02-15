 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 44 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 56% chance of rain. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics