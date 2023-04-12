Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. It looks like it will be a moderate 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 41 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.