 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics