Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 65 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.