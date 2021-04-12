Apr. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Tuesday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It should reach a comfortable 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.