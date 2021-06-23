This evening in Wytheville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wytheville community. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
