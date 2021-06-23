 Skip to main content
Jun. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: A few clouds from time to time. Low 53F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Wytheville community. It should reach a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 50 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

