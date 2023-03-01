Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 1, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
