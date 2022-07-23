Jul. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.