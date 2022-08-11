Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 76% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.