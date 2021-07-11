 Skip to main content
Jul. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening's outlook for Wytheville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville Monday. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's forecast brings 36% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

