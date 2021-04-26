Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 56 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Apr. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
