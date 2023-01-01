 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 1, 2023 in Wytheville, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wytheville area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

