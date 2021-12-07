 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dec. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

Dec. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Wytheville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 26 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics